Don’t Treat Me Like A Pre-Schooler — OK, Do

In a recent report from Fox News and WebMD , research on preschool-aged children comes to an interesting conclusion:

A new study shows that children whose mothers supported their autonomy by giving them responsibilities and offering them choices in kindergarten were better off socially and academically later in third grade. Researchers say this “autonomy supportive” parenting approach involves focusing on the child’s perspective, explaining the rationale for requests, providing choices, and not using controlling language.

Wouldn’t this be true in most situations? Aren’t employees more successful and better problem-solvers when they feel a sense of control and ownership (autonomy) in their work environment? Hasn’t Fast Company written enough articles to show that the innovative companies pass leadership roles around the table based on a person’s area of expertise and giftedness?

Unfortunately, many “bosses” view their employees with the mindset that they have “pre-school” capabilities and must be controlled and micro-managed in order to be effective. If that’s how it’s going to be, they should at least be willing to include a nap time in the afternoon.

Update: This article in Management Issues adds an exclamation point to exactly what I’m talking about.