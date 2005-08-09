Learning for Life

In an age where markets influence moods, mercies, and marriages, I thought it time to break from the business of learning , per se, to focus on its place in what matters most. I work hard to create time each day, amongst my agendas and emergencies, to learn. I can do so because I’ve accepted it as a necessity while also making it somewhat of a hobby. Here are the reigning truths that help me through.

1. Out with Balance, in with Choice. The term balance is a legacy from the years we worked to “have it all,” implying we must juggle everything so it fits on some tightrope-walking life. Get over it; no one can do it ALL, whether living, working, or learning. Learn your limits. Realize you will have to make choices and accept that sometimes they won’t always be right.

2. A Big Choice Is Integration. Happier people find ways to integrate work and learning, learning and life in mutually reinforcing ways. Learn how to integrate. That has meant simplifying the simplifiable, and focusing on what matters most. Choose what and when to focus.

3. Don’t Have It All; Be It All. The Global Economy requires each of us learn to bring all of our self to work: rested, well-fed, confident, healthy, and well-educated. It’s the only way to produce extraordinary, sustainable results under heavy deadlines.

4. Gnothi Seauton (Know Thyself). Work/life learning is as much about self-knowledge as job-knowledge. You’ll never apply your skills and experience without taking time to learn self-awareness of your values, priorities, and talents.

5. Be Your Own Learning Hub. In the learner-centric revolution, you stand at the center of tools, experiences, resources, and relationships. Learn from every encounter. Move beyond dichotomies and ether/or thinking to embrace the ecology all around you. Raising a family, nourishing warm relationships with a spouse, and getting along with parents as they age is an education like none other. Don’t neglect these learnings while focused on work.