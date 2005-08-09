Expand Your Focus: 4 Tips

Expanding your focus is one of the most valuable aspects of developing your personal brilliance. When what you are doing is the same as what you are thinking, you are present and focused. In this state of mind, you have a feeling of mental smoothness, even when there’s a lot happening.

1. Broaden Your View

Consider the big picture with all of its components and possibilities.

2. Look Beneath the Surface

Appearances can be deceiving. Take a closer look.

3. Practice Being Present

When your mind wanders into the past or future, gently bring it back to “now.”

4. Observe with Flexible Intent

Be clear about what you are looking for in each situation and simultaneously be open to learning something entirely different.

See the Tips for Awareness, and Curiosity, as well.