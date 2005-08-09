Effective Innovation: Large or Small?

Which companies are the most effective in investing in innovation/R&D? Large companies have many more resources to dedicate, but small companies specialize in what they know best. So is there a way to determine which gets the biggest bang for their buck?

In 2004 Journal of Business & Economic Studies article “R&D intensity and financial constraints,” Benedicte Millet-Reyes investigated the impacts of financial constraints on the return achieved by R&D projects. He determined that larger firms invested a significantly higher percentage of their revenues in R&D than did smaller firms. But, smaller firms generated a return on their investment that was 19% higher than larger firms. He believes that this difference is due to smaller firms spending more time and effort selecting a project in which to invest. The financial constraints of the smaller firm require it to make fewer, but more critical, decisions about how to invest its resources. Increased attention in the selection process has a direct impact on the return of the R&D project.

He also determined that smaller firms experienced a higher cost of capital, therefore, higher returns from a research project are required in order to justify its pursuit. So perhaps small firms are in a position where they have to be more effective in their research if they are to remain solvent.