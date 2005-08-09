Studies at the University of Illinois’ Human Environment Research Laboratory make the case that symptoms of ADD/ADHD may be greatly reduced by spending time in nature . The greener the setting the more relief.

If kids who spend more time outside pay more attention inside shouldn’t we consider that the same might be true for us?

Working and playing in outdoor settings restores focus and improves concentration. Plus, green spaces tend to help us be more creative and authentic. There’s something magical about being around bugs and in fresh air that keeps us from taking ourselves too seriously or from thinking in the same old ways.

Do you take some of your indoor work outside? If so, tell us what and how it goes.