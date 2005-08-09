Small + Disruptive = Powerful

I live a stone’s throw from Apple headquarters in Cupertino, in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apple is hiring.

But it’s not the Apples, Oracles, Intels or Ciscos that make the economy hum here. “Historically, it is start-ups, not established companies, that create the bulk of new jobs here,” says the San Jose Mercury News this past Sunday.

And there’s lots of venture capital money flowing into innovative start-ups (far higher than any year before 1999). Yet the question remains, “So Why Isn’t the Valley Booming?” (San Jose Mercury News, August 7, 2005).

A big part of the answer: “Now to start an Internet software company, you don’t need to hire 500 people and build a direct sales force,” says Andrew Anker at SixApart (bootstrapped by husband-and-wife team Ben and Mena Trott at home).

Excite’s employee count was 570 (and post-acquisition Excite@Home’s headcount rose to 1,775). Nowadays, Joe Kraus, one of Excite’s founders, as of last fall was doing just fine with seven folks at his new company, JotSpot. Kraus outlines JotSpot’s disruptive strategy here. (Another relevant meme: long tail.)

The Valley today does attest to the small meme that Brian summarized yesterday in “Get Small Fast”. I see even more start-ups preferring to remain private and forego venture capital money altogether.