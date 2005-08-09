Professional Development with ROI?

Most team building and professional development curriculums are very good at creating an atmosphere of fun and connection. Playing games and executing team exercises definitely have their place. And it is good to deepen relationships and increase communication. But the purpose behind any professional development program should be about acquiring the very skills that allow your team to produce more and better results… in other words… INCREASE PROFIT .

So why does a manager, entrepreneur or CEO struggle so much with motivating their staff strive for more? Two Reasons 1) people only operate from a place of self-interest 2) Philosophically more attention needs to be paid on the purpose of business.

Neither one of which are complicated, but do require some explanation.

Business is about profit. And while that remains a constant, it also remains a significant problem. “What’s in it for me…?” employees ask. Employees burn out and check out when their daily lives are about “Feeding the Machine.” “The Machine” is a perfect metaphor for the way executives have been looking at business. Generating profit is what the machine is built to do. We understand that a machine finds efficiency in the perfect execution of order and in an effort to meet the demands of shareholders; we’ve mechanized the process of business. This model was ideal in the late ’80s and early ’90s when it allowed us to use technology as a means to capitalize on an emerging global market.

However we are entering a tail spin where “The Machine” has created a sociological quandary in which the humanistic pieces are wound way too tight. Businesses are living, breathing entities… with an identity and a soul. Innately business… is about people and the lives that they lead. Individuals function most effectively when money isn’t even involved. The concept of profit is basically mechanical and remains an enigma to even the most motivated and successful VP who, like the janitor, is over-mortgaged and stressed with credit card dept.

Money and profit is a mechanistic concept perpetuated by those that operate the machine as a mechanism for power, and control. Although we remain under the either and at the mercy of “The Matrix”… for the first time, we collectively comprehend that it truly exists. It is within this comprehension that a social change is taking place within the consciousness of the labor force. We know we are stuck… in order to “live life” we have a two income family so that we can live in the right neighborhood, drive the right vehicles, belong to the right social groups and on Monday start our week, feeding the machine.