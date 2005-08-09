Honestly! Can You Succeed Honestly?

Lew Wasserman said, “First you get on, then you get honest, then you get honors.” How honest and transparent can you be and still succeed? Errors of omission are as egregious as errors of commision from a purely ethical standpoint. How ethical is it when you urgently need to raise money to “maneuver” another person’s mindset to create an urgency in them to give you their money that may not be a true urgency for them? Maybe it comes down to having a competitive advantage. After all Tiger Woods doesn’t need to cheat. Why should you?