The ROI on Doing a Favor, Part II

They get less credit for it, but women help co-workers more than men do, according to Columbia University professor Frank Flynn. He did two studies, one of engineers and one of IT employees. Employees were more likely to request and receive favors from female colleagues than from male colleagues, but the same employees didn’t feel like they owed more or were more indebted to the women.

Consider that Dr. Flynn’s other work shows that the most productive employees are not those most generous with their favors, but those who strike a balance between giving and receiving.

Assuming increased productivity is a worthy goal, how can women in this situation receive favors more in proportion to those they give? By asking for more… giving less… or something in between?