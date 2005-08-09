The ROI on Doing a Favor

We’ve all heard that favors are a social lubricant and workplace currency. You do something nice for someone, and they’ll return the favor. Everybody wins.

It’s a bit more complicated than that, according to Columbia University management professor Frank Flynn. His research indicates that when a recipient believes that a colleague did them a favor because they genuinely like or care about them, they’re more inclined to return the favor. The favor is much less likely to be returned if the recipient believes the action was calculated one, based on roles or an expected “payback.” Additionally, his team discovered that consistent, smaller favors have a proportionally greater impact on ongoing interactions than occasional flashy ones.

Flynn also looked at social status and workplace productivity, and found that among peers, those of higher social status were more likely to be generous with their favors. However, those individuals who chose to strike a balance between giving and receiving favors were significantly more productive in the workplace.

Lessons: Care about colleagues. Exchange favors. Improve workplace relationships. Increase productivity.