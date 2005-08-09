7 Ways to Amplify Your Awareness

Awareness is a natural human ability and an essential catalyst for Personal Brilliance. When we combine it with the other three catalysts, curiosity, focus, and initiative, we can come up with innovative solutions in all areas of our lives.

1. Contemplate and Consider Different Perspectives

The more perspectives you consider, the more choices you will have for how to respond. But find a balance, neither clinging white-knuckled to your own views nor letting others define you and your behavior.

2. Practice Empathy

Put yourself in the other person’s shoes. What were they thinking? Why did they do what they did? For practice, choose someone in an interesting situation and empathize with what they are experiencing.

3.Look Closely at Processes

Consider how and why things are done. Notice how obstacles are part of the process, not a negative to avoid.

4.Peel Back the Layers

When an event occurs, move your awareness beyond your initial reaction. Instead of “Oh no–here comes another problem,” for example, consider what you fear. Forging new relationships? The loss of control? Changes to your routines? Having to be a novice again? Being specific shows ways you can have power over a situation.

5. Pay Attention to Your Breathing

It’s difficult to be engaged in the past or future when focusing on our breathing.