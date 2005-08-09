Product Co-Creation Broadway Style

Back in May (okay, I’m a little behind), there was an article in The New York Times by Randy Kennedy about audience participation with Tony-nominated “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. I found it to be an interesting example of an organization, in this case a Broadway musical production, adapting to the direct involvement of consumers in the creation of their product — something that most corporations are loathe to embrace.

Since the show’s humble beginnings as a comedy sketch, it had an extraordinarily liberal amount of something actors and directors both love and fear: audience participation.

By inviting audience members up on the stage to be part of the spelling bee, the cast invites the possibility of the show being hijacked by drunkards and smartasses. But rather than completely halt all participation, they’ve learned to adapt to it and be prepared for almost any eventuality.

During the first preview at Circle in the Square, a former National Spelling Bee contestant was chosen, and he was tough to eliminate, even after Mr. Reiss [the cast member who picks the words for the audience members to spell] — who keeps a reserve of about five ridiculously esoteric words in his quiver for just such occasions — threw him a word guaranteed to vanquish. “And I just saw his eyes light up and I knew that he knew it,” Mr. Reiss said. “The place went crazy.”

It seems to me they handle such co-creation smartly — it’s not a completely unmanaged process. The crew members hang out in the lobby before the show to find people they think will be entertaining spellers. They avoid people spending too much quality time at the lobby bar, as well as actors (who I imagine they’re afraid will turn into giant hams onstage). They like people who seem to be with a group, which means they’ll have a large cheering section. The chosen spellers must fill out a form answering basic questions before they become part of the show.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” serves as a good example to companies considering increasing the amount of involvement consumers have in product development and marketing. Don’t shy away from it just because you can’t pinpoint the exact outcome in advance, and also, don’t just give the whole shooting match over to others and hope for the best. Work to find people who want to be part of the process, and who are as interested as you are in making the whole greater than the sum of its parts.