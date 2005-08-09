Human Resources: The Argument Continues

Michael and James ‘s posts on HR gave me an occasion to say what other folks have said.

If the top concern for CEOs are to do with HR issues, the real fault lies with the top management, for paying lip service to the bromide of “people are our most important asset” and yet not paying the top salaries to the custodians of that assest.

Any any headhunter will be able to tell you this, once a function is identified as second best, no way will it attract the best talent.

So, if the market has turned is such a way so as make human talent the only true differentiator in the marketplace, are you putting your money where your mouth is by paying the HR group top salaries?

If you feel that your HR group is not the best, are you willing to replace them with the strategic HR folks you feel you need?

Dave Ulrich has a theory on why HR work is so paradoxical that HR never seems to satisfy everybody.