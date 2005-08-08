Pay It Forward

Have you received important support in your professional (or personal) life from an unlikely source, beyond family and close friends? I have… and it has committed me to “ paying it forward .”

I haven’t had the good fortune of many strong mentors in my career… which probably at least partially explains why I’m much happier running my own show than playing the corporate game.

And then last year, while struggling to get my new ventures business off the ground, and just when I truly needed a supporter, synchronicity brought Jeff Jacober into my life. I was introduced by a casual acquaintance and during one of my trips to the area (on a whim), called on Jeff to explain my business and learn more about his.

Long story short, here was a man who has started dozens of companies and was highly successful, now investing his time and energy in me. He hired me to start up and run a new business for him on an interim basis. He paid me to accompany him and his senior team to Anguilla for three days of “strategic planning,” traveling on his private plane and staying at his home there. He drew me into his organizational chart at that meeting, virtually committing to my company being a long term strategic partner for his business.

I heard only later that I wasn’t the only recipient of his investment and confidence. His pilot was originally his air conditioner repairman. His top sales person was previously a bartender at a local pub. When he saw a spark of energy or passion in someone, he had a habit of investing in them and nurturing their personal growth. I had the great fortune to be one of the many recipients of this man’s kindness and friendship.

Jeff was tragically killed in that same plane a few months back, along with his wife and youngest child. His premature passing affected me much more deeply than I ever would have expected for someone I knew for less than a year.