Stephen Covey’s Seven Habits

Over the past few years I’ve really gotten a lot out of Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits. Sometimes it sits on my coffee table (it’s been a great conversation piece at times), sometimes it’s next to my bed, sometimes it’s next to the treadmill, and sometimes it’s actually in the book case where it belongs.

It’s been with me on fun pleasure travel and business travel too — including some dreadful locations that I don’t care to remember quite honestly. And sometimes it actually never made it out of my bag, but regardless it was/is always a great “JUST in case I feel like reading” take-along. And it’s definitely a great plane and airport book too!

It’s moved with me — gosh, I think 3 times now. It’s been in boxes and bags of all kinds and out again. I really try to learn, reflect on and implement the suggestions for success and HOPE that one day ALL will become my second nature (aka “habits”) – then my book can finally retire and get some rest!

Anyway, I’ve read it through front to back several times. Each time, I’ve found new meaning and clarity in different sections. Lately I do something new with it — each morning I randomly open the book and I read and think about whichever page(s) my eyes hit first. I do this with a couple of books. I like to think that whatever I am most needing that day in both my business and personal life will be presented to me by God or my higher power or the universe in various ways as long as I am open to it. Sometimes it’s quite amazing!

But that’s not why I’m writing this post. I’m writing because I want to share what I read today. “Did you ever consider how ridiculous it would be to try to cram on a farm — to forget to plant in the spring, play all summer then cram in the fall to bring in the harvest? The farm is a natural system. The price must be paid and the process followed. You always reap what you sow; there is no shortcut.”

Hmmm, you ALWAYS reap what you sow… it was good to read that today.