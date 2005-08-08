Are You a Karaoke Leader?

“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing oneself.” — Leo Tolstoy
Change is about learning.
In Karaoke Capitalism: Daring to be Different in a Copycat World, Jonas Ridderstråle and Kjell A Nordström lay out the 10 commandments of karaoke leadership:
The first secret of karaoke leadership is that it comes accompanied by minimal ego — it is a balance of self-confidence and self-awareness.
Leadership is no longer a position but a process — it answers the questions: why you are changing; where do you want to go; how fast you want to go; when you want to go; how far you want to go and persuading other people to come along.
Successful leaders are not in business solely for the money — value can be the very foundation of success.
Strong values nurture a strong culture. The job of the CEO is to keep the culture and values of the company on track.
Karaoke leaders are people people. Some of their key tasks are: selecting people; expectation defining and communicating goals and objectives; motivating employees and partner organization; amplifying making individuals grow. Successful leaders are persistent and powerful communicators internally as well as externally.
The best leaders intimately understand the needs, aspirations and behavior of customers.
Leaders minimize the rules — corporate politics kills communication. Rules stifle.
Effective leaders reward and recognize behaviors they wish to encourage. They acknowledge great work.
Karaoke leaders never, ever rest of their laurels, no matter how impressive their laurels may be. They have an appetite for change. They never sit still.
Highly successful leaders quit when they are ahead.
Any karaoke leaders out there?