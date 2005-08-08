Sorry, My Mom and Dad Won’t Let Me Program

In May, a prestigious Microsoft-sponsored honors course in game programming at the University of Derby attracted 106 male candidates — but no females. In the gaming field in general, only 17% of the workforce is female, and just 2% are in tech or programming positions. What gives? Well, the brains behind the Women in Games 2005 Conference at Abertay University (Dundee, Scotland) have some theories.

According to today’s Guardian article, ‘Sleaze’ Puts Women Off Computer Games Careers (I kid you not), conference organizer Dr. Inga Paterson says that many parents will not encourage a child, “especially a daughter,” to go into the industry, given its “salacious aspects.” Darn you, Grand Theft Auto!

Assuming a young woman interested in the field makes it past her parents, there are still obstacles ahead in designing for a male market and working in a predominantly male field. To combat this, conference speaker Ernest Adams helpfully advised women to use initials rather than first names on their CVs.

This can’t be right. I’m pretty sure that parents aren’t the main obstacle between a girl and a gaming career. And I can only hope that it’s not true that a female name on a resume means a qualified candidate won’t get an interview. Seriously, what possible long-term market advantage would there be to the gaming industry to intentionally and strategically exclude women from their workforce?

I hope someone is looking at the real causes of the divide.