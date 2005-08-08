Thanks to Heath and the FC crew for inviting me back again for a blogjam. I’d like to throw a question out there that I’ve been thinking about a lot lately. Why don’t people like business? Business magazine circulation is down. Popular business books don’t sell nearly as much as popular fiction. People don’t talk about business the way they talk about… celebrities, for example.
You are reading this because you like business. It’s cool. It’s powerful. It can change the world for better (or worse). It can drive innovation in technology and change in society. So why do most people totally ignore something that has such a profound impact on their lives?