Giving into Fear

A turning point in Eckert’s career occurred in 1990 while running the cheese division at Kraft. Because of whipsaw changes in the costs of dairy products, Kraft and by implication Bob were accused of price gauging. And the Chicago papers (near Kraft’s headquarters and Eckert’s hometown) foretold that heads were going to roll.

“When you focus on what you need to do today to help your company, your fear of what might happen tomorrow goes away.” — Bob Eckert , CEO and Chairman, Mattel

Eckert was like a deer in the headlights of his career disintegrating when he watched on a Sunday a TV interview with Cincinnati Bengal’s coach Sam Wyche after they had lost their ninth game in a row. The reporter related to Wyche the foregone conclusion that everybody knew he was going to be fired on Tuesday and asked him what he thought of that.

Wyche answered — and Eckert felt he was speaking directly to him — “You know I’m going to be fired. I know I’m going to be fired. But that’s not important. The only thing that is important is what I can do to make the Bengals a better team between now and then.” On that day, Bob Eckert stopped being afraid of what might happen.

How do you overcome fear?