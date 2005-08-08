What “Differentiators” Actually Work

I have sniffed the rarefied air of “brand development” and “niche marketing.” But the fact of the matter is… I’m back in sales again. In a sea of commoditization, inquiring salesfolk want to know: “What ‘differentiators’ really work?”

Specifically, tell me how a “purple cowish” product or service benefit stood out from the herd in your mind? You don’t have to admit to being “sold.” Very few consenting adults are “sold” anything any more. Just tell me about a unique and strong differentiator that helped you make a buying decision.