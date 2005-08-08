Another 10tag for Technorati: 10dreams

Now that Steve Rubel and Jeff Jarvis have started something, I think it might be fun to play along and start a couple of Top 10 tags of our own for Technorati. It really demonstrates to me the power of social networks when I see these lists grow…
I always like to think of what I would do if money wasn’t an issue, so here is my 10 tag — 10dreams — the first ten things I would do if I won a big, fat lottery:
- Quit my job. I’m being totally honest here (don’t Dooce me). I love being an online marketer, but I would just rather do it out of love than money.
- Read all of the books left on my list.
- Trash my fridge… and order delivery and dine out for every meal going forward.
- Hire a maid.
- Donate money to Rageboy.
- Throw all of my PC’s in the garbage and replace them with Macs.
- Buy up every copy of The Cluetrain Manifesto in existence, send them randomly to business people, and give them out generously to anyone who wants one.
- Buy a nice center floorplan house on Palmerston Boulevard in Toronto. The street is home to the first electrical streetlights in Canada.
- Pay my parents back.
- Travel. Lots.
Anyone want to join in? 10dreams