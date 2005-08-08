Another 10tag for Technorati: 10dreams

Now that Steve Rubel and Jeff Jarvis have started something, I think it might be fun to play along and start a couple of Top 10 tags of our own for Technorati. It really demonstrates to me the power of social networks when I see these lists grow…

I always like to think of what I would do if money wasn’t an issue, so here is my 10 tag — 10dreams — the first ten things I would do if I won a big, fat lottery:

Quit my job. I’m being totally honest here (don’t Dooce me). I love being an online marketer, but I would just rather do it out of love than money.

Read all of the books left on my list.

Trash my fridge… and order delivery and dine out for every meal going forward.

Hire a maid.

Donate money to Rageboy.

Throw all of my PC’s in the garbage and replace them with Macs.

Buy up every copy of The Cluetrain Manifesto in existence, send them randomly to business people, and give them out generously to anyone who wants one.

Buy a nice center floorplan house on Palmerston Boulevard in Toronto. The street is home to the first electrical streetlights in Canada.

Pay my parents back.

Travel. Lots.

Anyone want to join in? 10dreams