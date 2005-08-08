Another 10tag for Technorati: 10dreams

advertisement
By Fast Company Staff

Now that Steve Rubel and Jeff Jarvis have started something, I think it might be fun to play along and start a couple of Top 10 tags of our own for Technorati. It really demonstrates to me the power of social networks when I see these lists grow…

I always like to think of what I would do if money wasn’t an issue, so here is my 10 tag — — the first ten things I would do if I won a big, fat lottery:

  • Quit my job. I’m being totally honest here (don’t Dooce me). I love being an online marketer, but I would just rather do it out of love than money.
  • Read all of the books left on my list.
  • Trash my fridge… and order delivery and dine out for every meal going forward.
  • Hire a maid.
  • Donate money to Rageboy.
  • Throw all of my PC’s in the garbage and replace them with Macs.
  • Buy up every copy of The Cluetrain Manifesto in existence, send them randomly to business people, and give them out generously to anyone who wants one.
  • Buy a nice center floorplan house on Palmerston Boulevard in Toronto. The street is home to the first electrical streetlights in Canada.
  • Pay my parents back.
  • Travel. Lots.

Anyone want to join in?

