Blogging A Dead HR’se

This month’s issue on Why We Hate HR sure touched a lot of nerves. Two camps emerged in the debate — those who are in HR or closely allied to their interests, and those people who live in fear of HR and or find it a useful punching bag.

Yes, the article was incendiary, and maybe it could have been nicer or more constructive in its criticism. Maybe it is a shame that articles and postings that swat the hornet’s nest tend to get more publicity.

Or maybe the problem is the lack of openness in corporate America’s Human Resource Departments. Connectedness is a blog about the science of networks, and the author, Bruce Hoppe, hypothesizes that the article, for whatever its faults, was good for the HR space.

The truth, and I think everyone will agree, is that the majority of HR defenders are sensitive because they feel powerless. A constructive conversation would have focused on how to change those feelings of powerlessness, but a constructive conversation would have immediately been labeled as a major suck-up. We know that HR departments are easy targets — and I would guess that the readership for Fast Company has far more people disgruntled at their perception of HR than cheery defenders of the realm.

Controversy sells — even when it’s not intended to.

The same problem hit the Recruiting.com site. One of the authors made a tongue-in-cheek comment about not hiring parents of young children because they’re always tired.