Personal Brilliance: The Four Catalysts

The idea behind my work on Personal Brilliance is the development of a personal habit of innovation used in all aspects of life. The four catalysts are Awareness, Curiosity, Focus, and Initiative.

Awareness involves self-awareness first, then being conscious of your environment, and being cognizant of the actual problem at hand.

Curiosity is actively exploring the environment, asking questions, investigating possibilities, and possessing a sense of both wonder and doubt.

Focus – go beneath the surface and give full attention to what you are doing now using a 360 degree focus to allow access to any possible solution.

Initiative is necessary both to allow innovation to work and also to ultimately implement the solution.

Look for posts through tomorrow offering tips to enhance each of these catalysts.