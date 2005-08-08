Leadership Innovation… Really?

“To be a leader means, especially, having the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who permit leaders to lead.” — Max DePree
The opportunity for leaders to be innovative in their leadership may simply come from a commitment to take seriously and act intentionally in the basic things that they always knew to be true. One of those time-tested truths is that a leader must invest in the lives of the ones whom he/she leads. This is especially true with those who exert some level of influence over the rest of the organization.
Here are seven, simple practices that may still be considered innovative in some work environments…
Listen to people.
People feel cared for and important when others listen to them. At a deeper level, a person will trust a leader who has taken the time to listen to them and really heard what they have to say. Don’t jump right into trying to solve people’s problems. Listen to them, and you may discover that they weren’t looking to you as a problem solver but as a sounding board.
Add value to them.
Recognize the potential in people. Find ways to enhance their growth. Bring them or point them toward resources that will be meaningful to them in their journey. Find ways to affirm their strengths.
Help them succeed.
Nothing motivates a person more than being on a winning team. Even if the victory is small, it can still go a long way in people investing in your leadership. If you help someone else win, then you win as well.
Be honest with them.
Sometimes leaders feel like they have to protect people from the truth. But an honest answer, even when painful, will show the people you work with that you’re willing to shoot straight with them. While there are rare occasions that call for you to be silent on an issue, it’s important to be as up front as possible with people.
Work to connect with them.
Connecting does take work. A leader can be on a “Hi, how ya doin?” level of relationship with everybody and end up knowing nobody. Connecting means that you have breakthrough moments where the relationship deepens. You find mutual likes and dislikes, develop camaraderie, and establish deeper friendships.
Do your job well.
Rudolph Guiliani’s stock went through the roof with the people of New York after September 11, 2001. That’s because he did his job as Mayor in a tremendous fashion. Leadership ability is proven during times of crisis. If you help the people make it through those difficult times, you will develop greater influence over them.
Be consistent.
People tend to distrust those who are emotionally, all over the charts. If you are cool and collected one day and erratic and unsympathetic the next, people will begin to wonder which leader they are following at any given moment. Decisions, schedule, personality are all areas that can become patterns over time. If you change these things, communicate honestly and make sure that the change is for the better.