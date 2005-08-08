Leadership Innovation… Really?

“To be a leader means, especially, having the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who permit leaders to lead.” — Max DePree

The opportunity for leaders to be innovative in their leadership may simply come from a commitment to take seriously and act intentionally in the basic things that they always knew to be true. One of those time-tested truths is that a leader must invest in the lives of the ones whom he/she leads. This is especially true with those who exert some level of influence over the rest of the organization.

Here are seven, simple practices that may still be considered innovative in some work environments…

Listen to people.

People feel cared for and important when others listen to them. At a deeper level, a person will trust a leader who has taken the time to listen to them and really heard what they have to say. Don’t jump right into trying to solve people’s problems. Listen to them, and you may discover that they weren’t looking to you as a problem solver but as a sounding board.

Add value to them.

Recognize the potential in people. Find ways to enhance their growth. Bring them or point them toward resources that will be meaningful to them in their journey. Find ways to affirm their strengths.

Help them succeed.

Nothing motivates a person more than being on a winning team. Even if the victory is small, it can still go a long way in people investing in your leadership. If you help someone else win, then you win as well.