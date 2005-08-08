Reaching a Smarter Generation

Thanks to FC for the opportunity to join in the fray and celebrate Blogjam 2005 with them. The internet continues to evolve at exponential rates. FC Now has done a terrific job for the last two years keeping its readers aware of the waves of new technology and its more effective strategies.

One approach that that appears to be having a positive effect on teenage users is a site called Fresh Films. Fresh Films is backed by two heavy-hitters in the corporate world: Frito-Lay’s Doritos and Sony Music. Fresh Films doesn’t behave like other marketing websites, where the product may take center screen, dancing across the desktop saying, “Buy me! Buy me!” What the makers of this site have done is put content placement above product placement. Teenagers have the opportunity to submit original short story film pieces with a bevy of viewers clicking in to vote for their favorite ones. Only time will tell if this will actually sell more chips and result in more music downloads. In the meantime, it is refreshing to see a site that offers teenagers creative space.

Is this the wave of the future? Are marketers beginning to realize that teenagers are tired of the busy, hyped-up Flash sites that try and tell them what’s cool and what’s not?

Veteran media industry executive, Jim Banister in his book, Word of Mouse, notes that this emerging generation “is much smarter than we were at their age.” I think Fresh Films understands that — offering more of a creative outlet than a retail one.