Management after Motown

Last week, I attended the Southern California conference held by the Women’s Leadership Exchange , and the opening keynote by Suzanne de Passe, CEO (and, she noted, Empress) of de Passe Entertainment and former president of Motown Productions.

She described with great humor what it was like as one of the first women in her field, learning the ropes from her mentor, “or should I say, tor-mentor,” Barry Gordy. And she told poignant, self-deprecating stories that, sadly, many women could relate to — like being so grateful to be in the boardroom that she forgot to ask if she was being paid more or the same as a male colleague with a lower rank (she was actually being paid less), and being so flattered that Gordy named her a partner in Gordy-dePasse that “I missed the part where he didn’t put up any money.”

Her top-ten hard-earned secrets for entrepreneurial success below.

Make peace with responsibility . The buck stops with you: why fight it?

. The buck stops with you: why fight it? Make clear decisions. It’s simple: Yes. No. Or I need more information… and get that info ASAP. Doing nothing is a choice, too, but not one that will serve you or your business.

It’s simple: Yes. No. Or I need more information… and get that info ASAP. Doing nothing is a choice, too, but not one that will serve you or your business. Understand you are in the service business. Your job is to be of service to your clients, your coworkers, and your ideas. If you are invested in the outcome, no task is beneath you. Saying you are too important to do something puts a barrier between you and success.

Your job is to be of service to your clients, your coworkers, and your ideas. If you are invested in the outcome, no task is beneath you. Saying you are too important to do something puts a barrier between you and success. Learn patience. Develop realistic expectations: you can’t make a flower grow by pulling on the stem. So tend your flowers… and pluck out your weeds, whether they’re negative people, policies, habits or self-talk.

Develop realistic expectations: you can’t make a flower grow by pulling on the stem. So tend your flowers… and pluck out your weeds, whether they’re negative people, policies, habits or self-talk. Listen. Don’t be lazy: all things will be revealed if you can listen under what is said for what is actually meant.

Don’t be lazy: all things will be revealed if you can listen under what is said for what is actually meant. Look for your passion. If the desire to make money is your only fuel, you will run out sooner than you think. Your passion, whatever it is, is energy that belongs to you and no one else: use it!

If the desire to make money is your only fuel, you will run out sooner than you think. Your passion, whatever it is, is energy that belongs to you and no one else: use it! Use “NO” as your vitamin. Let it make your stronger as you continue toward your “yes.” After all, all you need is one “yes” to change your life.

Let it make your stronger as you continue toward your “yes.” After all, all you need is one “yes” to change your life. Worship your opportunity to pay dues. Each chance to pay dues and learn is one that will never come again in just that way. Make the most of it.

Each chance to pay dues and learn is one that will never come again in just that way. Make the most of it. Have fun. If you don’t have a sense of humor — get one.

If you don’t have a sense of humor — get one. Be thankful. “Thank somebody, dammit!” Your parents, co-workers, friends… genuinely, freely praising and thanking people is one of the most powerful ways in the world to connect.

Her main point about being a good leader? Start by being a good person. Others can take advantage of you if you are not clear who you are and what you are building. Knowing your core values helps you chart a steady course and takes away the guesswork when making tough decisions. So build a business in line with your values, and don’t let trends blow you off course.