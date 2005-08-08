Kicking But

I credit Dave Hibbard, founder of Dave Hibbard International with a neat way to push you to think outside the box and innovatively. It’s called “The Impossibility Question.”

Answer the question: “What would be impossible for you to do, but if you could do it, would greatly increase your productivity, results and/or success?” After you answer it, add: “It would be impossible for me to…, but if I could, it would increase my success by doing… .” Follow that with: “Some of the ways I could make this possible are … .” Try this. It will help you bypass your own, “Yes, but…” tendencies.

Now that I’ve shared a way to push you to think outside the box, share one of yours.