Simplicity in Marketing and Sales

By Valeria Maltoni1 minute Read

Leigh Duncan in getting smart about managing marketing burnout talks about marketers needing superhuman skills, having to be available any time/any channel and to be able to leap tall silos in a single bound.

Success, says Leigh, hinges on good, smart leadership. I agree, smart leaders need to sift through ideas and choose which to execute; they need to create structures that help individuals and teams succeed in going to market faster; and build capacity within their organizations so they run efficiently to capitalize on that new idea fast.

Simple enough? So why is this so complicated to achieve?

