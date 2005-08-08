Simplicity in Marketing and Sales

Leigh Duncan in getting smart about managing marketing burnout talks about marketers needing superhuman skills, having to be available any time/any channel and to be able to leap tall silos in a single bound.

Success, says Leigh, hinges on good, smart leadership. I agree, smart leaders need to sift through ideas and choose which to execute; they need to create structures that help individuals and teams succeed in going to market faster; and build capacity within their organizations so they run efficiently to capitalize on that new idea fast.

Simple enough? So why is this so complicated to achieve?