Building Your Company’s Intellectual Capital Pool

Youndt, Subramaniam & Snell, in their March 2004 Journal of Management Studies article, “Intellectual capital profiles: An examination of investments and returns,” explore the relationship between intellectual capital and the company’s investments in human resources management (HRM), information technology (IT) and R&D. As expected, they find that companies that have high levels of human, social, and organizational capital also invest significantly in HRM, IT and R&D. However, they also find that investments in HRM and IT have a greater influence on the levels of intellectual capital within the company than does investment in R&D. They also establish a positive correlation between HRM investments and human capital, and between IT investments and social capital. It is most interesting that R&D investments have the lowest impact on the levels of intellectual capital within an organization.