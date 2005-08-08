Building Your Company’s Intellectual Capital Pool

As described in a previous posting today, researchers categorize Intellectual Capital (IC) as human (brilliant individuals), social (collaborating groups), and organizational (patents and databases). If your company is interested in increasing its IC pool, how do you do it?
Youndt, Subramaniam & Snell, in their March 2004 Journal of Management Studies article, “Intellectual capital profiles: An examination of investments and returns,” explore the relationship between intellectual capital and the company’s investments in human resources management (HRM), information technology (IT) and R&D. As expected, they find that companies that have high levels of human, social, and organizational capital also invest significantly in HRM, IT and R&D. However, they also find that investments in HRM and IT have a greater influence on the levels of intellectual capital within the company than does investment in R&D. They also establish a positive correlation between HRM investments and human capital, and between IT investments and social capital. It is most interesting that R&D investments have the lowest impact on the levels of intellectual capital within an organization.