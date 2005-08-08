Small and Famous

Tara Hunt’s post on big brands and Tom Asacker’s post on being famous for 15 people (and I guess, 15 minutes, too!) are on a common theme. The theme of the splintering of markets and audiences.

What happens when people and brands are famous for 15 people and for 15 minutes?

How does that impact one’s vision of what one needs to do for the rest of one’s life? And how does that also impact of how an organization stays alive and relevant over time?

Looking back, in his book, The Living Company, Arie de Gues talks about the evolving notion of the organization as a living being, instead of just an “economic entity” whose main purpose of existence is to survive, fulfill its potential, and to become great. I had blogged about some of the thoughts from this excellent book a long time ago.

De Geus, widely credited with originating the concept of the learning organization, writes: “Companies die because their managers focus on the economic activity of producing goods and services, and they forget that their organizations’ true nature is that of a community of humans.” He summarizes the components of the long-lived company as sensitivity to the environment, cohesion and identity, tolerance and decentralization, and conservative financing.

In fact, big organizations might still have a future, maybe even longevity, if they embrace the abilities that are essentially those that characterize the small firm!