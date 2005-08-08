Is the Ebbers Verdict Good for Marketers?

The Ebbers verdict will likely create a significant opportunity for marketers in privately held enterprises competing against larger, publicly traded enterprises. His guilty verdict will have a major chilling effect (above and beyond that already created by Sarbanes-Oxley) on CEO’s running publicly traded enterprises, the result of which will be a risk-averse bias defined by greater transparency and slower decision cycles.

Look for massive turnover in the executive suites, siege mentalities and attrition strategies. Bottom line is that assertive marketers in smaller, privately held enterprises have an immediate opportunity to wage and win battles for share against the larger, publicly traded enterprise.

How can we best exploit this opportunity?