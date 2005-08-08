Big Brands Need Not Apply

As Hugh says, “Both Budweiser and Velveeta are permanently locked into what Seth Godin calls the “TV-Industrial Complex”. And they have no credible way of freeing themselves from it. … This is what Madison Avenue’s main job is, from now on. Handling the multi-billion dollar suicide pact between clients and television.”

Then Seth says, “Can the world of blogs etc. help Budweiser? Only on the margins. The world of new media is not the place to launch the next one-size-fits-all mega brand, nor is it the place to shore a flagging brand like that up.”

I have thought for a long time that, since the big brands get to throw their money around in mass media and other big worlds, it would be unfair of them to trounce around in “our” little gardens.

But, what Seth and Hugh are saying is that it is not only “unfair,” but impossible. These big brands are in a sinking ship, but they’ve claimed stake there, so they have to go down with it.

Big brands starting blogs have been laughable projects at best and mostly offensive. Perhaps this is the only way that big brands can imagine the use of social media. Being down-to-earth and human is the antithesis of what they stand for.