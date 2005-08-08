Sex As a Career Strategy: Not

Seems the flirtatious babes on The Apprentice were more representative of the workplace than some of us would like. Fortunately, a new study shows that the Donald’s advice for them to “use those God-given assets” is less helpful counsel than Carolyn’s pointing out that a teeny skirt is not a business strategy.

According to a recent Tulane University study of MBA-degreed working women aged mid-20s to 60, nearly half had at some point engaged in sexual behavior — such as crossing their legs provocatively, letting men linger at certain places of their body while hugging them, or implying they were attracted to certain men, even if they were not — to get ahead in their careers.

However, data showed that those who said they had not used sexual behavior as a career strategy earned an average of three promotions and were earning an average of $75,000-100,000 a year.

The women who chose behaviors like intentionally leaning over so that men could look down their shirts, telling male co-workers they looked sexy, and massaging the shoulders and backs of their male co-workers at the office, had only received two promotions, and had average earnings of $50,000 to $75,000 annually.