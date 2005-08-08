Don’t Close the Open Door

Miss Hunt’s entry on Wikis is right on. I’ve previously written about such creative democracy. I would hate to see it be changed for the worse. You can’t let a few bad apples spoil the bunch. With any collaborative tool there are going to be those who contributions are either sub-par or inappropriate. That doesn’t mean you shut the whole thing down.

If this notion of curtailing community-driven innovation was applied elsewhere we wouldn’t have open source programs, with successes like FireFox. And half the blogs on the web would be shutdown. If anything, the opposite movement should take hold, an increase in freedom of collaboration and creativity.

What tools, businesses, and industries do you think could benefit from an open model?