Go Ahead… Change the World

There is only one worthwhile reason to start a new business or launch a new product and that is to change the world. Sure, changing the world is a daunting task for any entrepreneur or brand manager to add to their to-do list.

But that’s what Whole Foods Market is doing.

From its inception and to this day and onto tomorrow, Whole Foods is purpose-driven to make a difference in the world.

While working at Whole Foods, I saw first-hand how the company is changing the way the world thinks about natural and organic food. It’s more than just good food making one feel good or natural/organic food being more environmentally sustainable. Whole Foods is also changing grocery shopping from being a chore to being a place to explore. Admittedly, John Mackey, Whole Foods co-founder, had no idea his passion for changing how those in Austin, TX experience food would ultimately be changing the world. But it is.

Each year, millions of new businesses are started and hundreds of thousands of new products are launched. Do we really need that many new businesses and new products? Obviously not otherwise the failure rate of new businesses and new products would be much less.

Why even bother launching a new business, bringing a new line extension to market, or creating a new service if you aren’t going to change the world with it? There is too much competition out there not to do something so incredibly remarkable it will change the world. Seriously … the only worthwhile reason to start a new business or launch a new product and that is to change the world.