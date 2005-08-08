How to Write a Catchy Slogan

Need to build brand awareness in an over-communicated market? Consider using a tagline. A snappy tagline tied to your firm’s Unique Selling Proposition (USP) can answer the prospect’s question “Why you, not your competition?” before they even ask it. Slogans like DeBeer’s “Diamonds are forever,” Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show on Earth,” and Maxwell House’s “Good to the last drop” can make it dead simple for consumers to justify a decision to buy. Try it, you’ll like it!

Action item: If you want to develop a new tagline for your product or service, start by asking your coworkers to fill in this Abobe worksheet. Do this for two reasons:

You might get some great ideas from this exercise

Getting their input will make it easier for you to sell your final tagline to the organization later on

Next, visit Marcia Yudkin’s nice tagline generator with the goal of creating several taglines. Marcia has designed an excellent 19-step plan to help you get through this process. How many taglines can you create? Don’t be too quick to dismiss ideas! If you need some inspiration, check out the ad slogan archives at the University of Texas or the TextArt slogan database.

Finally, decide on two taglines with the free tool at Sloganalysis. This is a fantastic tool that will help you appreciate the pros and cons of both finalists. After you’ve tweaked both finalists for a day or two, let your senior management team vote on the one tagline they like best.