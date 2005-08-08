Like a Ruby on Rails

Last week Techcrunch.com reported on the soon to be released Chalk , a “real time collaborative environment thats accessible from any computer in the world.”

It will include Web 2.0 features like buddy lists, instant messaging, and community hubs within the collaborative network (powered by Ruby on Rails and AJAX). It is also cross browser compatible.

From their website:

Do you want to share your ideas, code or graphics instantaneously with others? Chalk is already changing the way we work, and we’re sure it will for you.

Although the information is sparse for this product at this point, you can visit their announcement and enter your email to find out more information as it happens.

It seems as if new collaborative online environments are popping up daily. It won’t be long before I’ll be able to organize my wardrobe online, share my closet with others and be able to trade items with others in my network when I tire of outfits. (Actually…)

What other collaborative online environments have you experienced that are expanding your networks… personally or professionally?