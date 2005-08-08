Find the Right People for Social Change

This well-rounded-people quote leaped out at me this morning while, of course, I was looking for something else. It’s from Charlotte Young, chair of the School for Social Entrepreneurs, frequently dubbed the school for the hard-headed and high-minded.
“Key to this model of social change is finding the right people and recognizing their capabilities — not just their intellect and knowledge, but their emotions, values, political savvy, social awareness and confidence as well. The next step is to work on real projects using a flexible, supportive and practical approach rather than traditional academic methods which can be stifling.”
I help organizations capitalize on their brainpower, but whenever I can, I encourage them to consider and develop other dimensions of success: feelings, instincts, priorities, cluedinness, and courage.