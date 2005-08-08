Company Conference Confusion

Remember the last corporate event you attended? Perhaps it was an industry or association program. What kind of speakers worked best for you? Corporate executives and their meeting planners struggle with recruiting the perfect platform presenter every year. Which of these basic choices are most memorable for you?
- The inspirational “take ’em to the top of the mountain” type?
- The practical, pragmatic person who gave you “aha!” moments that proved useful to your business model?
- Or the humorist that provided just enough comic relief to lighten that tough workload you carry each day?
What are you best and worst memories from your last conference?