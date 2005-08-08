We Can DIY It for You Wholesale

Originally, this post was going to be on Higher Ed (considering that’s the subject of my blog , but as I was cleaning my house this weekend, I came across a couple of my father’s Popular Electronics (he’d written a couple of project articles for them when I was young).

I placed them next to my copies of Make, Nuts and Volts, and ReadyMade (heck, I’d even lump Martha Stewart Living in with these, if I could admit I buy / read the magazine).

As a developing geek in high school (pre-Internet), I would leaf through my dad’s collection and think to myself: I’ll never be able to make stuff like that using modern technology — things are just too complex now, and besides, the only place to buy any kind of electronics parts was Radio Shack (and their prices were too high). I satisfied myself with hacking electronic toys (like my brother’s Teddy Ruxpin). I also lamented that there weren’t any magazines catering to my insatiable need to take things apart.

Fast forward to now, where besides the Library of Internetexandria, there are several magazines catering to the rip-it-apart crowd. It still seems that today, the DIY culture isn’t so much about creating a circuit from scratch as it is cannibalizing pre-existing technology to get what you need. And, even as the electronics parts section of RadioShack has shrunk to a tiny corner of the store, places like Michaels Crafts have sprung up full of metal finishes, magnets, wooden enclosures, and more.

I think the DIY market is only going to continue to grow as technologies like the Internet and blogs allow us to be more and more specific in defining our likes and dislikes (I hate the word “granular”) the demand for customization and personalization becomes greater and greater. Perhaps there is a market for a hybrid DIY store? A Michaels (minus the silk flowers) mated with Home Depot mated with RadioShack?

So… Can I tie this back to Higher Ed? Sure! The expectation for customization and personalization could eventually lead to more build-it-yourself degrees (commonly called the independent study). In fact, one of the issues we have at my university is the growing number of students who expect to “self-advise,” that is, they don’t turn to a traditional student advisor to determine their course needs. The listing of courses on the Internet has greatly increased this phenomenon, and as more tools are put into place, it will only become easier for students to see courses they want to take that are not related to their degrees.