Innovation – Top Down or Bottom Up?

Can innovation be a top down driven corporate initiative? Or, is innovation dependent on the individual within the organization?

Much is being reported about corporate strategies regarding innovation and design — GE, P&G. I can’t argue with the idea that every company needs to be more innovative to compete strongly in the global marketplace and that leaders should focus on the process of innovation. But let’s be careful not to forget a very important piece of the puzzle — the individual.

I believe strongly that individuals possessing a habit of innovation, coming together, will make an organization more innovative. Let’s face it, the real question is, can my workers compete with your workers or those in China or India? The habit of innovation at an individual level (personal brilliance) is the differentiator.

Education, immigration reform, R&D spending strategy are issues that any country/economy must grapple with to solve the economic impact question of innovation. These are macro issues that are very expensive to solve, will take a long time to show results, and the solutions have far reaching and sometimes unpredictable side effects. We should be working on them.

But, I think a quicker answer is to reinforce the individual responsibility mantra of Tom Peters. The American worker for example is more expensive than others so they must determine how to create that much more value.

How can your innovation program support the development and enhancement of the natural gifts of each of your associates — the development of their habit of innovation?