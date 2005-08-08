Post-Post World War II

In many ways, the world economy was set in its current form following World War II. The destructive results of the war in Europe allowed the United States to grow into a major producer and exporter of goods. But the seeds were also planted to allow Germany and Japan to rebuild themselves into global economic competitors.

The political changes that have occurred in Eastern Europe and China following the collapse of Communism may be an economic force equivalent to the conclusion of World War II. Regions that were formerly oppressed by government rules are now nearly anarchic in their pursuit for a new form of economy. The forces unleashed may continually transform the global economy for the next 50 years.

The economic world today is not what it was even 10 years ago. These changes are not going to slow down, they have just begun. What do you think we’ll see develop?