Structures for Unlocking Innovation and Purpose

What constantly makes me ponder is the discrepancy between what is needed to succeed in the new age of innovation and what our antiquated organizational structures seem to give precedence to.

We’ve all heard about the need to empower the individual, more focus on the right brain and lossening the focus on compliance and control.

And yet, organizations seem to stick to the bureaucratic ways of the mid 20th century when everything else seems to have changed.

Except for notable exceptions like Semco and Ideo , we don’t see the organizations of the promised brave new world.

Is it because there is no promised world of work? Will there always be organizations where individual creativity will come after organizational priorities, where the “nail that stands out will be hammered in”?

Will there be a time when all of us feel meaningful and purposeful at work?