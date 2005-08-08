Take Me to the River

Firstly, thank you Heath, and the FC Companeros, for inviting my participation in Blogjam 2005. It’s good to be back and celebrating another year of FC Now.

On this hot Monday morning I’ve got Redemption on my mind.

I’m wondering how many former executives of disgraced organizations are engaged in work to remove the taint left by prior business relationships.

I’m wondering about those who get back in the game and earn the opportunity to be ‘redeemed.’

Sounds weird?

Check out Jim Collins’ FC article, The Wizard, King, and Hobbit of Business.