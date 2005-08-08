advertisement
Take Me to the River

By Peter Rees1 minute Read

Firstly, thank you Heath, and the FC Companeros, for inviting my participation in Blogjam 2005. It’s good to be back and celebrating another year of FC Now.

On this hot Monday morning I’ve got Redemption on my mind.

I’m wondering how many former executives of disgraced organizations are engaged in work to remove the taint left by prior business relationships.

I’m wondering about those who get back in the game and earn the opportunity to be ‘redeemed.’

Sounds weird?

Check out Jim Collins’ FC article, The Wizard, King, and Hobbit of Business.

[Collins] asked Kevin Maney, author of The Maverick and His Machine (J. Wiley & Sons, 2003), for his assessment of [Thomas J.] Watson’s inner motivations for building IBM into a great company. The primary drives, concluded Maney, were not money, power, or fame — although they did play a role — but a quest for something that added up to more than all of these combined: redemption

Are today’s corporate scoundrels beyond redemption?

