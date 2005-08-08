How About an FC Podcast?

Now that FC’s ownership issues have been resolved and the future seems a bit more secure, it’s time to think about what’s next. As a committed FC partisan and evangelist, I’d like to humbly propose that it is now time for this groundbreaking publication to extend its presence on the Web with a totally hot, incredibly cool podcast ! And I’ll even give you a possible title:

FC Next

Why should Fast Company have a podcast? For starters, it is the perfect next step for a print publication that already offers a robust website, an excellent blog and a willingness to experiment with other media to share compelling ideas and provocative perspectives. The possibilities of an FC Next podcast are nearly limitless, and the opportunities are enormous: interviews with the FC editorial staff, other authors and article subjects, fresh content from Web contributors, the Company of Friends and readers at large. Talk about WOW! And with FC’s devoted following, FC Next would quickly and easily become one of the most popular podcasts around.

Whadda ya think?