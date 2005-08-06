FC Now BlogJam 2005

FC Now’s second anniversary is next week, and we’ve lined up about 75 Fast Company as guest hosts to participate in our annual collaborative blogging project. Volunteers include Resource Center contributors Margaret Heffernan, Tim Manners, and Richard Watson, as well as Web notables John Moore, Ross Mayfield, and Robert Scoble.
Next week Monday, Aug. 8, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, FC team members and readers will once again collaborate to collectively explore the state of business, leadership, and innovation — and celebrate FC Now’s second anniversary. I hope you’ll join us!