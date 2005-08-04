advertisement
Lodging Lessons

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The National Trust for Historic Preservation offers a print guide to the Historic Hotels of America. The directory offers descriptions of more than 200 hotels that are at least 50 years old, listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, and recognized locally as having historic significance.

Why stay at a run-of-the-mill business hotel when you can rest easy at a property with character?

