Science and Dollar Signs

A Korean company has cloned a dog. And another company sells the service of making a genetic copy of your pet cat. Everyday a brave new world emerges. How can companies keep up with science? As scientific innovation accelerates, the window of opportunity for a company to utilize such advancements shrinks.

Most companies want to be cautious and minimize risk. But, to get the most out of any technological or scientific progress you have to just jump in and take the plunge. Anyone who acts quickly will benefit, and anyone who takes a wait and see approach will be Johnny-come-lately. Just look at Sony and the MP3 player. Or the American government and stem-cell research. But only those who throw caution to the wind and attempt the daring strategy will further innovation in a field, and make the profits that come with such a position.

What scientific innovations do you believe hold the most promise for business?