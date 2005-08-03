Mine the Map

Yesterday I was watching Oprah, and they interrupted the show with the news about the Toronto plane crash. When they decided to display where the airport was, I was surprised to see them use Google Maps. It seems that the Map has finally hit its stride.

There have been a variety of user-created additions to Google’s Map program, everything from games, to weather information, to online dating. One shows where free WiFi is, another displays cell phone towers. And there are more socially-minded modifications too. One displays crime incidents, another shows all of the Iraq casualties by hometown.

It seems Google has a winner. Though many have wondered if Google is over-extending itself and may be watering down their brand (see our homepage cover story), I think Google should start mining the map in extraordinary ways. Clearly, the public wants an interactive map with dozens of uses.

What are your favorite Google Maps mods? What would you like to see?