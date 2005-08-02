The Well-Mannered Road Warrior

Every active business traveler knows that work-related trips can pose their challenges and frustrations. So why are so many of them caused by… other travelers? The New York Times suggests that many travelers could take a cue from Miss Manners and follow some basic rules of etiquette .

Some quick pointers: Don’t watch porn DVDs on your laptop, don’t eat kimchi, and if your feet tend to the smelly side, leave your shoes on.

What’s the worst business travel experience — in terms of fellow passengers gaffs — you’ve ever had?

Update: Sometimes, even security guards could be more polite.